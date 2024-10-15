Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $164.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.53. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $164.75.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,675,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,309 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

