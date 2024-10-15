InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $155.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $74.65 and a 1-year high of $156.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $223.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.63 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 44.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $269,472.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $99,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,615.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,681.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,205 shares of company stock worth $716,218. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $344,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,092,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 51,337.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 743,265 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,635,000 after purchasing an additional 741,820 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,762,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.