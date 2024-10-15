International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 436.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.21 and a 12 month high of $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

