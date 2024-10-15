International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 3.0 %

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.60 million, a PE ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 1.20. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.80.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Free Report ) (TSE:ITH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,052,246 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. Herr Investment Group LLC owned 1.03% of International Tower Hill Mines at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

