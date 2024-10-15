Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.78. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

