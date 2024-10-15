Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Stock Position Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $124,742,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,123,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $587,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,121,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 1,377.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA GOVI opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.09.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.