Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of QQQM opened at $204.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.86. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

