IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth $27,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $233.22 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.87.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

