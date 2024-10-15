iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IXN stock opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.86. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $88.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.