iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAUM. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the second quarter worth $50,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAUM opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.17.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

