iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,526 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Syntrinsic LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 223,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

