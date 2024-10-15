iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $192.67 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $192.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

