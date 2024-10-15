iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 201.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $773,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IYK opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $59.86 and a 52 week high of $72.29.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

