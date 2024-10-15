Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $119.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $51,994.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,326.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 509 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $51,994.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,389,326.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Itron by 62.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 899,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,106,000 after acquiring an additional 346,615 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 86.2% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 603,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after acquiring an additional 279,629 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at about $22,612,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at about $18,758,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI opened at $110.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.30. Itron has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $113.07.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.25 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Itron will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

