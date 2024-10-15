JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $174.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clorox to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.14.

Get Our Latest Report on CLX

Clorox Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $161.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clorox will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.