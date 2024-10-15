JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $80.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DAL. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.6 %

DAL opened at $53.20 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $749,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 714.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

