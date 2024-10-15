JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $167.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $207.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $184.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.71.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $115.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,845,000 after acquiring an additional 161,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

