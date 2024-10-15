JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target to $575.00

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $630.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $574.13.

IDXX stock opened at $478.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $488.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.17. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

