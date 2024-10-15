Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.12 and traded as high as C$6.93. Kelt Exploration shares last traded at C$6.86, with a volume of 360,107 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KEL. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.97.

Kelt Exploration Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.12.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$109.09 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.5224359 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$183,600.00. In other Kelt Exploration news, Director Michael Shea sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$91,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

