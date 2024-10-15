Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 335.20 ($4.38) and traded as high as GBX 350.70 ($4.58). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 343.50 ($4.49), with a volume of 179,744 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.48) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 334.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 335.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £306.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is 6,086.96%.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

