Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 335.20 ($4.38) and traded as high as GBX 350.70 ($4.58). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 343.50 ($4.49), with a volume of 179,744 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.48) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Kenmare Resources Stock Up 4.6 %
Kenmare Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. Kenmare Resources’s payout ratio is 6,086.96%.
Kenmare Resources Company Profile
Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.
