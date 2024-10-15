Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 297.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 59.35%.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

