KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

EVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $647.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,637,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,357,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,637,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,357,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 23,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $731,876.77. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,210.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,385. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

