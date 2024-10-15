KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Receives $17.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,665.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 189.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEY opened at $17.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

