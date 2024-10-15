Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stock Position Lifted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 126.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 139.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 403,807 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 33.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 85.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,811,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KRC opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.14%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,335.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

