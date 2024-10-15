Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

