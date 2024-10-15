Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TPG GP A LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 74.4% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,869,000 after buying an additional 1,247,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,790,000 after buying an additional 830,511 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after buying an additional 663,985 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,518,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 2,989.7% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 373,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 361,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

