LBG Media (LON:LBG) Stock Price Up 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) shot up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.79). 6,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 117,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129 ($1.68).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of LBG Media from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.
LBG Media Price Performance
Insider Transactions at LBG Media
In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane bought 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £20,253 ($26,446.85). Corporate insiders own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
LBG Media Company Profile
LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.
