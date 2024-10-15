Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.29 and traded as high as $20.61. Liberty Global shares last traded at $20.46, with a volume of 1,018,387 shares traded.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.26.

The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 21,707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 4,512.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

