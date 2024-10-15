LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.15 price target on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on LiqTech International from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

LiqTech International Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.94.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 57.61% and a negative net margin of 51.50%. Research analysts anticipate that LiqTech International will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

