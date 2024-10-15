Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 410.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 275.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Littelfuse by 28.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.6 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $275.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 32.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,383,971.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,328 shares of company stock worth $4,437,986. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

