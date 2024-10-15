Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,675 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 260.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Snowflake by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.9% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. HSBC upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Snowflake from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.74.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total value of $176,595.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,252,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,994 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW opened at $123.15 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

