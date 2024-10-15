Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 272.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Block were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Block alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in Block by 7.2% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Block by 25.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC grew its position in Block by 3.5% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Block by 17.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $388,920.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,742,652.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

View Our Latest Report on Block

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.