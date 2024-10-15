Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $283.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.72 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.46 and its 200 day moving average is $213.46. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $287.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. The business’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,632. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,398 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,460 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.95.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

