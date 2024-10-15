Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 271.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Equifax were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Equifax alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the second quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Equifax in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Equifax by 138.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.74.

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock opened at $291.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.32. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.