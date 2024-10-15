Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 278.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Moderna were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 56,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 121.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 295.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,036,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 283,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,714,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,531. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna stock opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.95. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.70 and a 52 week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

