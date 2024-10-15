Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Clorox were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 2.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Clorox by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $161.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $169.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average of $144.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

