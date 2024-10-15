Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,054 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 237.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 368,410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,710 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,751,000 after buying an additional 152,719 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in PPG Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,142,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

