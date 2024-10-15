Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,397 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 247.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 52,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 26,306 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $119,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

GPN stock opened at $102.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.45. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

