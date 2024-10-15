Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,892 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 276.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.5 %

CHD stock opened at $103.16 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.03.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.