Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 2,600 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 391.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,566,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,328,000 after acquiring an additional 688,812 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,954,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,372,000 after purchasing an additional 206,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,782,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,889,000 after purchasing an additional 61,019 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,355,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,320,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,458,000 after buying an additional 111,254 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC opened at $96.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.59. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,335.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock worth $1,078,058. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.