Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 3,100 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 558.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 36.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 569,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 152,736 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 51,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,095,000 after acquiring an additional 381,236 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,893,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.97.

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR stock opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.89. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $78.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

