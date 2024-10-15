Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 400 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Pool were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Pool by 10.3% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.2% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Stock Performance

Pool stock opened at $368.31 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $293.51 and a 1-year high of $422.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $356.39 and its 200 day moving average is $355.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pool

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.