Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 494 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,686,000 after purchasing an additional 462,891 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,709 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after acquiring an additional 723,549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,469,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,246,000 after acquiring an additional 222,380 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,335,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,717,000 after purchasing an additional 72,637 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ opened at $245.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.64 and a 12-month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.06.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

