Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 7,400 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 445.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,829,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,562,000 after acquiring an additional 979,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,322,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

