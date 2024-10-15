Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,364.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at $987,167.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

