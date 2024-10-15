Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Datadog were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $116,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,974.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 847,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,925,000 after purchasing an additional 806,741 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,597.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 785,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 739,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,259,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,748,000 after purchasing an additional 734,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 129.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,384,000 after purchasing an additional 344,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $129.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average is $119.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.50, a P/E/G ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,771.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 347,684 shares in the company, valued at $38,822,395.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,574 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,591 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.