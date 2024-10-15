Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 710.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in UDR were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UDR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,275,000 after purchasing an additional 233,475 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 17.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,550,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,688,000 after buying an additional 1,433,463 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 22.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in UDR by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,732,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,737,000 after purchasing an additional 103,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $176,137,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

UDR opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 414.64%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

