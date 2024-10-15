Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $62.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average is $56.81. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.59%.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

