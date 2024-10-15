Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $222,000 Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 500.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.6% during the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.73.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $377.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.14 and its 200 day moving average is $323.44. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $378.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 85.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

