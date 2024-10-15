Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 459.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 286.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 75.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

COO opened at $107.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 24,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $2,625,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $700,422.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

